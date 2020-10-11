Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after acquiring an additional 812,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after acquiring an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.