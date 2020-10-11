Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

