Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 20,134 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $41,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Seeyond boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.66. 1,974,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

