Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 42,308 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $63,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

