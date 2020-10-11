Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $33.40 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,870. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

