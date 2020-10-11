Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $54.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $54,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 429,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. 6,197,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

