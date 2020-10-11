Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $97.90 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,331 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $97,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $61.15. 7,355,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

