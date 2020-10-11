Saratoga Research & Investment Management Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. 4,182,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

