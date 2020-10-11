Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 14,279 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 6.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $100,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DIS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,502,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.