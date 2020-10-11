Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 4,074 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $237.31. 1,572,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

