Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 253,892 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $51,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.