Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,500 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 597,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

