Scotiabank Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$55.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LNR stock opened at C$44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.20. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 4.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

