Sidoti Begins Coverage on Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,554. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Insperity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

