SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Increased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4,613.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.93. 2,549,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

