SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,770,000 after buying an additional 2,460,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after buying an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after buying an additional 1,521,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,533,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,225,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 3,607,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

