Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.44.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.0016874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

