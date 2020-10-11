SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. Prices IPO at $13.00-$15.00 Per Share (SPEL)

SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. (SPEL) expects to raise $108 million in an IPO on Thursday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,700,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. generated $92.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $39 million. The company has a market cap of $380.8 million.

Credit Suisse, Baird and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO and Truist Securities, BTIG and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of systems, products and technologies for spine surgery procedures, with a strategic focus on minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”) procedures. We are an innovation-driven company with a track record of delivering pioneering and differentiated products and technologies. Our product portfolio addresses a broad spectrum of spine surgery procedures and consists of innovative spinal fixation systems (implantable hardware systems that are mechanically attached to the spine and provide stability), interbody implants (devices implanted between the vertebral bodies of the spine), surgical instruments (instruments used to prepare the spine and implant our devices) and biologics (allograft or synthetic biomaterials intended to augment or replace the normal capacity of such tissue in the body). We believe our comprehensive product portfolio has the potential to enhance the way surgeons operate and to disrupt the spine surgery market. (Note: After the completion of this offering, certain investment funds affiliated with Kohlberg & Co., L.L.C. (the “Kohlberg Funds”) will hold shares of our common stock representing a majority of the voting power for the election of our directors. As a result, we will be a “controlled company” under the corporate governance standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc.) “.

SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 120 employees. The company is located at 3115 Melrose Drive, Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92010 and can be reached via phone at (877) 774-6255 or on the web at http://www.spinalelements.com/.

