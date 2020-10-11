Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xilinx Call Options (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 48,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the average daily volume of 8,912 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 raised their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.