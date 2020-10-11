Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,017 call options.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,110,567.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 706,237 shares of company stock valued at $39,182,437 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

