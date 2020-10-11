Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plantronics Call Options (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of 511% compared to the average daily volume of 725 call options.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plantronics by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $14.56 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

