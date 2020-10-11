Sunrun Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of RUN opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,151,005 shares of company stock worth $310,674,422. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

