Targa Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 28,240 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,434 put options.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.77 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after buying an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

