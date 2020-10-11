Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 9,290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

