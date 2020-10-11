Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 8,600 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

