Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Stryker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.40. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

