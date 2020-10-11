Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $205.71. 1,282,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

