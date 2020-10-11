Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 246,942 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.