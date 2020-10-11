TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 5,708,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.