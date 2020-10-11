Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) Insider Richard Berliand Acquires 25,000 Shares

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £57,250 ($74,807.27).

TCAP opened at GBX 228.81 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. Tp Icap Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407 ($5.32).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.