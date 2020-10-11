TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

TSLX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 201,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

