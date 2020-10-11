Traders Buy High Volume of SpartanNash Call Options (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $273,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $770.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

