Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,628 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 907 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $2,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 119.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

