Trane (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.80.

TT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 807,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $53,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane by 66.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

