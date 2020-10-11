TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 467,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

