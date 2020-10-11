Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 585,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,534. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 229,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

