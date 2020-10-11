Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

TRWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of TRWH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 153,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,928. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

