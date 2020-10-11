USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 12,919 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 107,658.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Paypal stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.27. 7,082,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

