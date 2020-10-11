USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 1,871 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18,710.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $611.57. The stock had a trading volume of 525,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.67. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $614.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.75.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

