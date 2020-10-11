USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 611,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

