USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 409,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,179. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.