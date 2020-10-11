USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36,136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $54,450,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,829. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $147.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.59.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

