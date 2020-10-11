USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 6,856 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29,808.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.23. 4,594,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

