USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 1,913,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

