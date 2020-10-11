USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.