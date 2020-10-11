USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4,250.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $209.10.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

