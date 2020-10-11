USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 91,881.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

