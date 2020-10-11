USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Equinix by 38.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $829.35. The stock had a trading volume of 356,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,191. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $835.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

