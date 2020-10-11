USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3,184.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,201,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

