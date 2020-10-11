USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $496,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 345.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.32. 457,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,222. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.